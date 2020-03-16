Sensuous! Shweta Tiwari looks super hot in red and black; netizens go gaga over her ever-green beauty

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She simply raises the temperature whenever she drops pictures from her new photoshoot on social media. The diva absolutely slays every avatar and looks drop-dead gorgeous no matter what she wears.

Also read: Bold and Sexy! Shweta Tiwari is a diva who can give all the young ladies a run for their money, Check out

Shweta Tiwari and ageing do not go hand in hand and that makes her the Sridevi of the small screen. Even in her 40s, she is a celebrity that many young girls look up to not just for her fashion choices but for the attitude and strength that she carries!

Here we show you the recent red and black saree look of Shweta Tiwari wherein she is looking evergreen as usual.

Shweta was seen decked up in her red saree and black jacket blouse. She accessorized her look with heavy earrings and opted for hot smoking makeup.

Have a look!

Well, on her pictures many friends and fans have given their awesome reactions.

So, how much did you like her new sensational pictures?

Do let us know your views.

