Sensuous! Shweta Tiwari looks super hot in red and black; netizens go gaga over her ever-green beauty

Here we show you the recent red and black saree look of Shweta Tiwari wherein she is looking evergreen as usual.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 14:25
Sensuous! Shweta Tiwari looks super hot in red and black; netizens go gaga over her ever-green beauty

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She simply raises the temperature whenever she drops pictures from her new photoshoot on social media. The diva absolutely slays every avatar and looks drop-dead gorgeous no matter what she wears.

Also read: Bold and Sexy! Shweta Tiwari is a diva who can give all the young ladies a run for their money, Check out

Shweta Tiwari and ageing do not go hand in hand and that makes her the Sridevi of the small screen. Even in her 40s, she is a celebrity that many young girls look up to not just for her fashion choices but for the attitude and strength that she carries!

Here we show you the recent red and black saree look of Shweta Tiwari wherein she is looking evergreen as usual.

Shweta was seen decked up in her red saree and black jacket blouse. She accessorized her look with heavy earrings and opted for hot smoking makeup.

Have a look!

Also read: Bold and Sexy! Shweta Tiwari is a diva who can give all the young ladies a run for their money, Check out

Well, on her pictures many friends and fans have given their awesome reactions.

So, how much did you like her new sensational pictures?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Shweta Tiwari Kasautii Zindagii Kay Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Hum Tum Them Six X Benny Babloo Madhoshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 14:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan has found his BFF in THIS co-star on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. ...
EMOTIONAL! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda leaves viewers TEARY-EYED with the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wow! After Tejasswi Prakash, this actor on the sets of Naagin 6 gives Paani Puri party to all | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming Twist! Goddess Lakshmi at Savita’s doorstep
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Sensuous! Shweta Tiwari looks super hot in red and black; netizens go gaga over her ever-green beauty
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She simply raises the...
Maddam Sir: Huge Drama! Amar Vidrohi threatens to suspend Karishma
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Recent Stories
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details
Latest Video