Serial Gossip! Fans overwhelmed by Abhimanyu-Akshara’s love confession from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

MUMBAI: Fans cannot get over with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s chemistry in Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ serial. The much-awaited love confession has happened, and fans are on cloud nine.

In the sequence, we can see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) rushing to the sunset point. She tells Dr Birla (Harshad Chopda) that she has understood that she loves him immensely. Akshara accepts her mistake.

Also Read: DREAMY COUPLE! Mahima aka Pragati Mehra catches Harshad Chopda taking a nap in between scenes, fans call Akshara aka Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu's 'Sapno Ki Rani'

It seems Dr Birla threatens her with suicide if she does not confess her feelings. Akshara says she has accepted her mistake in just loving Aarohi and did not consider his feelings.

Harshad Chopda's Spiderman avatar and the emotional intensity of Akshara has won over fans. Everyone is now hoping for a grand wedding. Take a look at some of the tweets...

@mitra_meghna wrote, “that confession was wholesome, worth the wait by all means. No word do justice toit so leaving it here only. Let’s bask in the absence of #AbhiRa’s love.

Also Read: AMAZING! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod's this AUDITION video reveals she is the next BIG STAR in making

@shah_aimaa wrote, “Can we talk about how beautiful this particular scene was? Her constant pleading and him slushing her down. Both of them owned the episode!!”

@abhiraxstan wrote, “Top 2 omg..#Abhira magic”

@ShailaMenezes1 wrote, “Kithini bhi Koshish karlo door rehne ki..Pyaar Ek Aisa Cheez hai naa chaty huye bhi sab kuch Kabul karna hi padta hai Pyaar ki khatir”.

Credit: BollywoodLife