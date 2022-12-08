SEXINESS! Lauren Gottlieb raises temperatures with her hot avatar in these pictures leaving your jaws dropped

MUMBAI:Lauren Gottlieb is an American dancer and actress who has been extremely active in the Hindi film and TV industry for several years now.

The diva has proved her talent not just with her fine dancing skills but also with her acting chops in several projects.

Lauren has a great fan following of 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

The stunning lady leaves no chance to impress the viewers with her style quotient.

Lauren's Instagram is filled with sexy pictures.

ALSO READ: Lauren Gottlieb: Digital creation is fun explorative, challenging

Let's take a look:

What is your take on Lauren's hot pics? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Things we didn't know about birthday girl Lauren Gottlieb