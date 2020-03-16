SEXINESS! Naagin 6 fame Urvashi Dholakia is HOTNESS overload in stunning pictures

The stunning diva has reunited with Ekta Kapoor after several years for the sixth season after Kasauti Zindagi Kay. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 17:55
SEXINESS! Naagin 6 fame Urvashi Dholakia is HOTNESS overload in stunning pictures

MUMBAI :Urvashi Dholakia is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Naagin 6.

The actress plays the role of Urvashi Kataria in the show and her look is glamorous as ever.

The stunning diva has reunited with Ekta Kapoor after several years for the sixth season after Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

We all know that Urvashi is a versatile actress and she has done a lot of different roles.

ALSO READ: AWW! Check out the lovey-dovey moment of PariRaj in Parineetii

Apart from being a terrific actress, Urvashi has proved to be a major inspiration for many.

Urvashi has maintained herself and she has proved that age is just a number.

Take a look at the hot pictures of the actress:

What is your take on Urvashi's pictures? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Snehal Reddy ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6

 

 

 

Naagin 6 Ekta Kapoor Simba Nagpal Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash sudha chandra Maheck Chahal Urvashi Dholakia Gayathri Iyer Reema Worah Gurpreet Singh Rashami Desai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 17:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SEXINESS! Naagin 6 fame Urvashi Dholakia is HOTNESS overload in stunning pictures
MUMBAI :Urvashi Dholakia is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Naagin 6.The actress plays the role of...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Kadru plots against Vinta, Mushak tells Lord Ganesha to leave for Kailash
MUMBAI : It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological...
HAPPINESS! After Savi Thakur aka Amar Vidrohi's exit from Maddam Sir, Rahil Azam to be back with Gulki Joshi?
MUMBAI: We have exclusively reported that Svai Thakur's track in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is all set to end soon.  The...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Sam follows Rashi, Pushpa gets informed about Rashi
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Irritating! Netizens pass derogatory remarks for Rubina Dilaik as the actress poses in a bikini, see reactions
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently one of the most trending small screen stars. As of now, she’s impressing her fans...
Explosive! Karan Johar falls in trouble as Kartik Aaryan’s fans demand legal action against the filmmaker
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is churning out fresh episodes of Koffee With Karan every Thursday and giving us a gist into the...
Recent Stories
Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child
Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child
Latest Video