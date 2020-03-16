SEXINESS! Naagin 6 fame Urvashi Dholakia is HOTNESS overload in stunning pictures

MUMBAI :Urvashi Dholakia is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Naagin 6.

The actress plays the role of Urvashi Kataria in the show and her look is glamorous as ever.

The stunning diva has reunited with Ekta Kapoor after several years for the sixth season after Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

We all know that Urvashi is a versatile actress and she has done a lot of different roles.

ALSO READ: AWW! Check out the lovey-dovey moment of PariRaj in Parineetii

Apart from being a terrific actress, Urvashi has proved to be a major inspiration for many.

Urvashi has maintained herself and she has proved that age is just a number.

Take a look at the hot pictures of the actress:

What is your take on Urvashi's pictures? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Snehal Reddy ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6