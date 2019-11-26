Sexy Rashami wins Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestants of Day 56

Showt Highlights:

1) Rashami and Sidharth get romantic playacting a scene directed by Shehnaaz for the House task (Yes Showts for Rashami, Sid, Shehnaaz)

2) Paras and Aarti fight when he rudely criticizes her for not washing her clothes; Paras nominates Aarti for eviction (No Showts for Paras, Yes Showts for Aarti)

3) Paras nominates Shefali for eviction for her decision about Himanshi’s Captaincy (Yes Showts for Paras, No Showts for Shefali)

4) Rashami advises Paras to be mindful when he criticizes women in the House (Yes Showts for Rashami, No Showts for Paras)

5) Himanshi nominates Mahira for eviction, calls Mahira argumentative (Yes Showts for Himanshi, No Showts for Mahira)

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

RASHAMI AND SID AT #1 AND #2

Bigg Boss announced an interesting task for Rashami and Sid, playacting a romantic scene, with Shehnaaz director. Despite their rivalry and conflicts, Rashami and Sid played their parts to perfection. Their chemistry was sizzling.

Rashami’s Yes Showts shot up from 76% for Day 55 to 81% for Day 56. She repeated as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of Day 56.

During the task, Sid helped Shehnaaz by guiding her on how to handle the camera, which helped Shehnaaz complete her task on time. Showters liked Sid’s attitude and gave him 76% Yes Showts.

ASIM IS AT A DISTANT #3

Most Housemates criticized Himanshi’s Captaincy. Sid called Himanshi a liar. Himanshi tried her best to talk with Sid to clear the air but Sid had none of it. Himanshi got very upset. Asim comforted Himanshi and told her to stay strong and “play the game.” Showters liked that Asim didn’t turn against Himanshi in her time of need. Asim got 60% Yes Showts.

MAHIRA’S SHOWTCOUNT GET WORSE AND WORSE

As Captain of the House, Himanshi was given an opportunity to nominate a Housemate for eviction. Himanshi chose Mahira. Himanshi said that Mahira is quarrelsome, petty and disloyal to her friends (Rashami, Devoleena and Aarti). Most Showters agreed with Himanshi and gave Mahira only 24% Yes Showts.

SHOWTERS NEGATIVE ON HIMANSHI’S CAPTAINCY

Except for Asim and Rashami, most Housemates agreed that Shefali’s decision to choose Himanshi as Captain was unfair. Sid called Shefali and Himanshi liars. Showters probably also felt that Himanshi shouldn’t have been made Captain. They gave their disapproval with 30% Yes Showts for Himanshi.

PARAS FAILS TO GET SHOWTER APPROVAL

Paras chose Aarti for elimination. He said that Aarti leaves her dirty panties in the bathroom. This offended and upset Aarti. Devoleena, Rashami, Himanshi and Shefali strongly condemned Paras and called him out for being disrespectful to women. Showters also disliked Paras’s behavior and gave him 33% Yes Showts.

Mahira’s Yes ShowtCounts are dropping. Will she be evicted? Will the Housemates finally accept Himanshi’s Captaincy? Can Sid beat Rashami and climb back to #1 on Day 57? Keep watching and keep Showting.