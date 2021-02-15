Shaadi Ki Tayaariyan going on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's Kuch To Hai; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: After the success of the Naagin franchise, Ekta Kapoor has opened up this universe to include more supernatural beings and presenting the spin-off show titled Kuch To Hai which revolves around the love story of a vampire and a part angel-part human.

Starring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee the supernatural love story apparently has the look and feel of Naaginverse but a different storyline.

The story is centered around the love story of the offspring of Cheel (played by Sharad Malhotra) and Naagin (Surbhi Chandana). As seen in Naagin 5, this unique jodi of Cheel and Naagin fall in love and defy all odds to get together. The two are punished for this unusual union that goes against nature and their union results in an offspring that is a different being altogether.

Kuch To Hai is the story of this new being that battles other extraordinary beings to meet its soulmate.

The show which aired on 7th February has already won many hearts with its out-of-the-blue storyline.

The younger generation could connect instantly to the characters in the show and gave the show a thumbs up just after its first episode.

The show got accolades from audiences all over for its young-at-heart storyline and has made a special space for itself in the viewer's heart.

We recently stumbled upon behind the scenes moments from the show, and without further ado check it out:

Well, the videos from the sets of the sizzling serial show us that something exciting is cooking up on the sets.

One of the videos showcases a variety of wedding jewelry on the display and hints at a Shaadi sequence coming up on the show.

There is also one video where the show's male lead Harsh Rajput is seen dancing his way around the sets of the show.

From what we see we can make out the sets of Kuch To Hai is a fun-to-be spot!

Are you excited about the upcoming SHAADI in Kuch To Hai?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.