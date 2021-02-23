Shaadi Mubarak fame Dnyanada Ramtirthkar affirms she will never quit the Marathi industry

MUMBAI: Actress Dnyanada Ramtirthkar, who has been seen in Marathi movies and daily soaps, has joined the team of the Hindi TV show Shaadi Mubarak, which stars actors like Rati Pandey and Manav Gohil. The actress is happy to be a part of this show as she was trying for the last five years to get into Hindi television. Now it seems like 2021 is a lucky year for her.

She says,“The production house behind the show is the same production house for which I had given my first audition. Now half a decade later I am working with them. I have been doing regional entertainment, but Hindi entertainment ki baat hi kuch aur hai! It is a big platform. The whole nation sees you; with regional you get confined to one zone only. So far I wasn’t getting a good offer, so I had to wait for the right time."

Talking about working on this project compared to her previous work, she says, “Even though working on any show is the same, yet I am learning so many new things every day here. The atmosphere is so different on the sets. People are full of energy here. My episodes have started telecasting and my fans and supporters love my work. I am glad that it is a long term project which will give me time to establish myself too,” adds Dnyanada.

But this doesn’t mean she will quit the Marathi industry. “What I am today is all because of the Marathi industry. Whatever I have gained in life till now is because I got a platform with this industry. I have no plans of exiting the industry and I have more regional projects coming up too. Wherever I get good work, I will do it. As an actor, the first thing we learn is to be flexible and that doesn’t mean quitting on the industry to work in another,” she signs off.

