Shaadi Mubarak: KT hates Nandini but Preeti loves her; here's the proof

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Shaadi Mubarak is grabbing the attention of the viewers for its interesting storyline.

The viewers are seeing a lot of drama happening amid KT and Nandini's wedding. KT who had a bitter past with Nandini due to which they parted ways, has come back in his life.

Nandini wants to make KT's life a living hell. Apart from that, she is also trying to create trouble for Preeti. She knows how Preeti and KT get along really well and also they are business partners.

Well, while their onscreen relationship is not that great, their off-screen bond is totally different.

Barkha Sengupta, Manav Gohil and Rati Pandey get along really well on the set.

While we have seen Manav and Barkha sharing some fun moments on the set, Rati and Barkha too are giving major co-star goals.

A picture posted by Rati shows how she and Barkha pose for a beautiful click in-between the shot.

Barkha and Rati's off-screen love-hate relationship is definitely making us go aww.

While KT hates Nandini but Preeti surely seems to be in love with her.

