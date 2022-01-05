SHAADI VIBES! #AbhiRa's Jaimala to have background dancers too in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa, is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, you wouldn't want to miss out on his look for the wedding.

Well, we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.

We had exclusively updated While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.

You wouldn't want to miss out on the moment, the grand Shaadi will also have background dancers celebrating this major Shaadi, we can't wait to see AbhiRa's royal wedding.

Check out the post:

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.