SHAADI VIBES! #AbhiRa's Jaimala to have background dancers too in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara's grand entry as the bride looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold. Her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 03:15
SHAADI VIBES! #AbhiRa's Jaimala to have background dancers too in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa, is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, you wouldn't want to miss out on his look for the wedding.

Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment. 

We had exclusively updated While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi. 

You wouldn't want to miss out on the moment, the grand Shaadi will also have background dancers celebrating this major Shaadi, we can't wait to see AbhiRa's royal wedding. 

Check out the post: 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Jitendra Nokewal aka Sid on his alternate career plan: I never had any Plan B because if you ever had a safety cushion to fall back, you would definitely fall
MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Jitendra Nokewal is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor who is playing the...
SHAADI VIBES! #AbhiRa's Jaimala to have background dancers too in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa, is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand...
Exclusive! Novels are a descriptive medium, whereas movies are a visual medium, so many changes had to be made: Addinath Kothare on the movie Chandramukhi
MUMBAI: Adinath Kothare is no doubt one of the most loved actors in the industry. We have seen some amazing characters...
Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar talk about returning to television, reveal how their vlogs would be shown on TV
MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following. The duo...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Preeta proves Karan innocent, slaps Prithvi in front of the entire family
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Anupama: AWW! Anuj pulls Anupama away from the crowd, Anupama blushes and hugs him tight
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Novels are a descriptive medium, whereas movies are a visual medium, so many changes had to be made: Addinath Kothare
Exclusive! Novels are a descriptive medium, whereas movies are a visual medium, so many changes had to be made: Addinath Kothare on the movie Chandramukhi
Latest Video