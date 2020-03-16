SHAADI VIBES! Have a look at the grand set-up for #AbhiRa's Royal Wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage. You wouldn't want to miss out on his look for the wedding.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The dapper dons a white Rajwadi sherwani with pastel kalgi. He looks nothing better than a prince charming in the attire. We can't wait to see what is Akshara going to wear and how grand would their wedding turn in the show.

Well, now we got hands-on Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's. We can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.

We had exclusively updated while putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple wowing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.

Have a look at the grand decor of Samode Palace for AbhiRa Ki Shaadi. You wouldn't want to miss out on any of these details:

Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.