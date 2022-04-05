SHAADI VIBES! The Birla and Goenka ladies pamper Akshara with a sleepover night; pictures inside

While Akshara sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters at her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 18:54
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We updated the viewers about Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's. We can't wait to see this gorgeous moment. Her first glimpse as the bride and even the song that shall be played at her entry is Meri Banno Pyaari. 

We had exclusively updated while putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar. The moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turns into a royal couple mesmerizing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi. 

Earlier, we found yet another glimpse of Akshara's grand entry for further rituals of the wedding, she will be brought in a royal palki. While she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters at her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair. 

After looking at the royal attires of the whole cast, Swarna aka Niyati Joshi revealed what happens behind shooting such long episodes, the Goenka ladies are seen sharing their room while they pamper Akshara aka Pranali. All the ladies are so tired that they dozed off in the attire itself. 

Check it out: 

Are you all excited about the wedding? 

Also read: ROMANTIC! Take a look at Abhira's top Romantic moments in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
About Author

