Shabbir Ahluwalia and his boys enjoy plucking mangoes from trees

MUMBAI: It feels like the world has come to a standstill with a complete lockdown!

However, being a responsible citizen it is our duty to obey the rules and stay indoors in order to fight against Coronavirus. People are now waiting to get out of their house and get back to their normal routine.

Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, known as Abhi from Kumkum Bhagya, has finally taken his boys out of the house after 52 days. The actor and his boys are enjoying plucking mangoes and breathing some fresh air.

Shabbir’s better half Kanchi Kaul took up to her Instagram profile and wrote, “Today has been a morning i was looking forward to for so many weeks .... the boys got to step out of the door into the housing complex after 52 days with all the rules that broke my heart to tell them about ... but then ... sadly we have been left no choice .... but then kids adapt way better than adults and thats something i have learnt these past few weeks. Their life has been turned upside down without them having the complete ability to understand that and yet they have been the most resilient and the most positive to change. And today , yet again , the same boys who thrived on touching everything, and then touching their face with those same hands and being filled with mud and dirt , today wore masks, didn’t touch a thing , behaved so responsible and still had such a great great morning breaking raw mangoes , soaking in some sun , running , hearing all those birds everywhere. Its was beautiful. We shall all remember this for a long long time to come.”