Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya completes six years

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular television shows. With its intriguing plot, the show has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. And now, the Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer serial has crossed another milestone.

Well, Kumkum Bhagya has successfully completed six years today, April 16. Shabir and Sriti have taken a trip down the memory lane and shared a post filled with immense gratitude.

Shabir Ahluwalia shared a shot of himself from KumKum Bhagya and wrote, "Happy 6th birthday kumkum bhagya. Thank you guys for all the love over half a dozen years , this journey has not only been exhilarating but also gratifying only and only because of you guys , in being a really long running show, we have managed to create memories for a lifetime for all of us , thank you @ektarkapoor for this beautiful dream called kumkum bhagya and @zeetv for sharing this dream with millions of people all over the world (sic)"

Sriti Jha also got all nostalgic and in her own style she penned down her feelings as KumKum Bhagya completes six years. Here's what she wrote, "Kumkum Bhagya has been our home and my heart for six years now... this is a forever kinda story it seems. I’ve spent my day seeing so many edits and it has been such a pleasant ride of memories...Thank you so much for all the love. And as soon as we’re out of the present crisis. Jhoomenge Phir Se Dono Yaar.

Ruthe to khuda bhi ruthe Saath chhute naa *cue for chorus (sic)"

Credits: TOI