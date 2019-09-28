Shabir Ahluwalia has no starry attitude: Paras Raaj

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia’s digital debut Fixerr is all set to premiere on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.



The show has a stellar ensemble including Shabir, Mahie Gill, Karishma Sharma, and Isha Kopikar.



Actor Paras Raaj of 21 Sarfarosh Sargrahi fame will also be a part of the project.



In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, Paras said, 'I am playing a completely opposite character of what I played in my previous project. The only similarity is that I will be seen carrying pistols and guns in Fixerr too. I’m playing a negative character, and I’m quite excited for it to release. I’m sure people will like it.'



On talking about working with Shabir, he added, 'I must say, he is quite humble and has no starry attitude. I remember that during our fight sequence shoot, he made me quite comfortable and made sure we both deliver nice shots.'



Fixerr is a story of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and its industrialists. The web-series delves into the personal life of Jaiveer Maalik aka Fixerr and how he deals with his newfound profession and fixes various illegal matters.



Fixerr will premiere on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 on 7th October.



