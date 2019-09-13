Shabir Ahluwalia makes an exciting debut in the digital world with THIS web series; check the trailer

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is known for TV soaps like Kahiin to Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kayamath to name a few. The actor, who has also acted in films and is currently seen in the soap Kumkum Bhagya, is gearing up for the launch of his upcoming thriller web-series Fixerr.

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have dropped the trailer of the web-series. The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the life of ATS officer Jayveer Maalik, who is also known as Fixerr. Shabir makes an exciting debut in the digital world with Fixerr as Jayveer Maalik. Joining his squad is the gorgeous Isha Koppikar who plays Jayanti Javdekar, a sub-inspector in the Mumbai crime branch and the talented Mahie Gill who plays Jayveer’s wife, Kesar. Filled with drama, twists, suspense and some rib-tickling moments, the trailer looks nothing less than a full masala entertainer. The series also features Tigmanshu Dhulia, Varun Badola, Karishma Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra, and Anil Dhawan amongst others.

An elated Shabir Ahluwalia said to media, “I am very excited for my digital debut with ALTBalaji and I am glad that Ekta gave me this wonderful opportunity. It’s always great to work with people you completely trust. My character in Fixerr is very different from what I have played earlier and I hope the audience will like it. It was an amazing experience working with such a talented cast. I am really looking forward to audience response.”

Check out the trailer here: