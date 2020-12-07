Shabir Ahluwalia shows off his sports skills on Nomination special episode of Zee Rishtey Awards

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers by bringing them unparalleled content, memorable stories and relatable characters. These characters have become an integral part of the audiences lives where they have experienced a roller coaster of emotions with them. It’s that time of the year again when your favorite channel Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, technicians who work relentlessly around the clock to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards’. This year, the annual awards, aims to celebrate the Zee TV Kutumb like there’s no tomorrow. This year due to the pandemic, festivities and celebrations had to be kept low-key, but, Zee TV is here to give its audiences the best of entertainment wherein ‘India Ek Raat Mein Poora Saal Manayega’. With a hearty attempt to unlock happiness with Zee Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabee, the channel brings to you the event of the year.

The audience will get to see all of their favourite stars under one roof. The actors recently shot for the nomination special episode for Zee Rishtey Awards where the audience will get to see a different side of their very own kirdaars. Taking about our favourite Shabir aka Abhi from Kumkum Bhagya, as we all know Shabir is a very good football player and has been part ‘All Star Football club’ where many celebrities play for a social cause. In the nomination special episode, as a part of Shabir’s introduction while conversing with the host, the actor showed off his mesmerizing sports skills wherein adept with Cricket and Football, Shabir showed a very interesting technique of playing with the ball. His swagger moves are sure to impress one and all. That is not it, following Shabir’s foot step Krishna Kaul (Ranbeer) Fahmaan Khan(Veer) tried their hands at football technique presented by Shabir and at the end of the segment Shabir, Krishna Kaul, Sehban Azim(Malhar), Fahmaan Khan and host Pritam Singh was seen playing Gully cricket. Shabir was also seen cycling on the sets of Zee Rishtey Awards nomination special episode.

Well, that’s new and indeed will be a treat to watch!

To catch all the fun at nominations special episode, tune into Zee TV at 11PM on Saturday, 12 December 2020 & 27th December 2020 for Zee Rishtey Awards