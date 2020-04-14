Shadan Farooqui & Aliya Hamidi bags a music video

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from pandemic Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring about fresh news from the entertainment world.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. Apart from Television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that social media influencers Shadan Farooqui & Aliya Hamidi will be seen in Punjabi music video titled ‘Jatti. Social media influencers are in high demand, either it’s promotions or featuring in music videos. One such famous Social media influencer Shadan Farooqui who is a member of renowned Team 07, is all set to launch in a romantic Punjabi music video tentatively titled ‘Jatti’. TellyChakkar has learnt that stunning beauty Aliya Hamidi who is also a famous social media influencer has been paired alongwith Shadan.

The idea of getting social media influencers doing music videos was pioneered by ace casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi who has now ventured into Direction. He is the one to bring Shadan and Aliya on board for this song.

The romantic song beautifully written and sung by Ajay Tarikka has been shot at Sonipat and is produced by Roots Entertainment.

The music video will be out as the Covid-19 Pandemic situation is under control.

We couldn’t connect with Shadan and Aliya for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.