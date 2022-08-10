Shagun Pandey returns to 'Meet' in a brand new avatar

'Meet' actor Shagun Pandey, who had left the show after it took a year's leap, is again entering as a Haryanvi wrestler.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 17:55
MUMBAI : 'Meet' actor Shagun Pandey, who had left the show after it took a year's leap, is again entering as a Haryanvi wrestler.

He shared how Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh) will react after looking at look alike of Meet Ahlawat (Shagun) and how he prepared for portraying such a physically strong character.

Shagun said that his new character is different from the previous one and shared: "My new character is very different from Meet Ahalawat, Manmeet is a Haryanvi man who fights in the 'akhada'. To look like him, I really had to undergo a lot of preparations and for that, I worked out every day for 3 months. In fact, from working out to looking like Haryanvi Manmeet and sounding like him, I have worked really hard to get into the skin of my character."

Shagun acted in several TV shows such as 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Shubharambh', and also participated in reality shows like ' Splitsvilla 11'.

From shooting for 12-13 hours to learning language and waking up at 5 a.m. in the morning, Shagun tried to gave his best for this role.

"Since I was continuously shooting, we used to train at 5 in the morning and then head to shoot for 12-13 hours. I started preparing my body since the leap was only in the talks. It was also about me conquering the Haryanvi language. I wanted to understand the nuances of Haryanvi language so that the audience can relate to Manmeet. I just hope that my fans will love my new character as much as they used to love Meet Ahlawat," he concluded.

After taking one year leap, it will be shown in the show that Meet Hooda is fulfilling her husband's dream. However, she is shocked to see the similarity between her husband and the wrestler, Manmeet.

SOURCE - IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 17:55

