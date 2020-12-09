Shagun Pandey to star in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya season 10

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about Zing TV’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya which is returning with 10th season.

The theme of the new season is confusion in love. This season’s promo focuses on what love means in the lives of youngsters today. Aptly called Dear Love, the promo captures the sentiment of the youth where they are writing an open letter to love and expressing their inner dilemma as well.

Now, the latest we hear that actor Shagun Pandey, who was last seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta, has been roped in for the show.

The shooting of the show is taking place in exotic locations of Jaipur.

