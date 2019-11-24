News

Shah Rukh Khan eager to know if there is life on other plantes on TED Talks India Nayi Baat

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Nov 2019 04:15 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show TED Talks India Nayi Baat is heading towards its last weekend. In the upcoming week we will another set of inspiring speakers who will throw light on the topic ‘Kamaal Ka Kal.’

In the final week, we will see some amazing speakers talking about the future of the world. One such speaker is senior scientist from Nasa, Sharmila Bhattacharya. She is working towards researching small organisms in deep space to seek humankind’s future. As we overcrowd and over utilise our planet, it has become the need of the hour to understand the boundaries of how life survives in deep space. The field of astro-bionics creates and provides innovative, technological solutions for NASA’s human exploration and challenges life in space.

Sharmila says, “As many as 75 per cent of human disease-causing genes have “a very close functional match to the ones in the fruit flies”. Hence, studying the impact of space on fruit flies helps study changes that humans would experience during spaceflight. An investment into space and human exploration is an investment into our future. So, let’s utilize the universal language of science, and for our children’s sake, let’s pave the way for a better future.”

Shah Rukh Khan asked the scientist if she was planning to shift to mars, to which she said, “I do not want to go to Mars but I know a lot of people who do.”

Commenting on this, Shah Rukh Khan said, “So the entire research is to find out the effect of long-term radiation on humans. Wow, that is interesting. So, how long will this research take? Can I continue buying property on earth? (laughs)”

Watch TED Talks India Nayi Baat Saturday – Sunday at 9:30PM only on Star Plus

Tags > Star Plus, TED Talks India Nayi Baat, Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila, Bhattacharya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K

Grand music launch of Mudda 370 J&K
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Ambika
Ambika
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Manava Naik
Manava Naik

past seven days