Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are hands down one of the best TV couples, And fans are excited to see their electrifying chemistry in their new project!

MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades and years f the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well.

These celebrities also become iconic because of their association with certain co-stars, some actors and some TV couples become iconic, so iconic that you can’t peel your eyes away from them, because their chemistry is so electric.

When we talk about iconic TV couples and the love sagas that they have been a part of in terms of television, some of the names that come to our mind are, Prerna Anurag, Manav-Archana from Pavitra Rishta, Mihir- Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ram and Priya.

But there are also actors who play these roles, who have great chemistry, and every project that they do turns out to be wonderful and buzzworthy.

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh first dazzled the screens together in the show Kucch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisa Bhi, and since then every time they come on screen together, it delights the fans of the duo.

The show had a wonderful concept, and the liking of the audience was not limited to just the show's story. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave viewers one of the most loved and beautiful on-screen pairs: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, who played Sonakshi and Dev respectively.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop, and now both the actors are busy with their new shows.

The duo has a massive fan following and has many fan clubs to their name. Their followers showed a lot of love for them.

Fans have been waiting to see the two together but they haven’t gotten the opportunity, as post the show got over, the two went their separate ways.

Since then, the fans have been dying to see them together.

As per sources, Erica and Shaheer will be coming in on a project together.

Some couples share the kind of chemistry that is just timeless and every time they share the screens together it's just magic Erica and Shaheer have that, and this new project is going to make the fans of the couple really really happy!

