Shaheer Sheikh and Kushal Tandon dance on the tunes of Varun Dhawan

The two heartthrobs of television rock the dance floor with their moves…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2020 05:58 PM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. For his amazing acting skills and charming screen presence, he has become the heartthrob of many.

The handsome hunk, who is presently seen in the lead role in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has an impressive fan following on social media. He makes sure to regularly share his pictures to treat his fans.

On the other hand, Kushal was last seen in the popular show Beyhadh. He was applauded for the way he portrayed the character - Arjun on the show. The actor was paired with actress Jennifer Winget. He is currently prepping up for his new projects.

Both the actors are known for their good looks and acting skills and they have a massive fan following.

We came across a video that a fan club shared where you can see both dancing on the tunes of Le Jayenge Badri ki Dulhania.

The two are very sincerely rehearsing for a performance and dancing their heart out in the video.

Well, it’s a delight to watch the two perform together though the actors have never worked together.

The fans have said that they desire to see the two in a project soon and will be a good combination.

The video is a treat for all Shaheer and Kushal’s fans and we are sure it will bring a smile on your face.

