News

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting a baby!

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 May 2021 03:53 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child. 

A source said, “Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives.”

The couple tied the knot in November last year. They met through common friends around three years ago during the making of the film Judgementall Hai Kya.

The actor had then said, “Ruchikaa is an honest person. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend and play a character in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I am a ‘wanderer’ and that I have finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

Credits: TOI

Tags Shaheer Sheikh Ruchikaa Kapoor Judgementall Hai Kya Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest