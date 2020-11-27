News

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor wedding: Supriya Pilgaonkar his court marriage

27 Nov 2020
MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor a few days ago in court marriage. It was followed by ceremonies in Shaheer's home in Jammu and Ruchikaa's home in Mumbai.

Shaheer's reel-life mom from 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', Supriya Pilgaonkar came to bless the couple. Shaheer wore a traditional kurta, while Ruchikaa looked pretty in a blue suit.

Have a look.

A few days ago, Shaheer had shared a photo where he is holding Ruchikaa's hand that has an engagement ring on her finger. 

This was the second photo Shaheer shared after his first one created confusion among fans. He clarified with this picture he is taken and pretty much in love with Ruchikaa. He captioned it as, "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time."

