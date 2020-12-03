Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's court marriage pics makes fans go crazy! Check Out!

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh broke many hearts when he declared his love for Balaji Telefilms Vice President Ruchikaa Kapoor in an Instagram post. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the duo chose to escalate their relationship status to being married by opting for a court marriage. As they announced of being Mr and Mrs by posting a picture of them outside the court, a fan club has posted videos of the two taking their wedding vows in the court.

The video has Ruchika and Shaheer in the front of a marriage initiator accepting each other as lawfully wedded man and wife, followed by people around them cheering for them. Also, there is yet another video of the two seated on iconic chairs mostly seen at wedding receptions, as they got clicked. The two complement each other really well; these videos got the actor’s fans gushing over him. Besides the videos, there were also pictures of them signing their marriage certificate.

As per reports in the media, the two dated for a year and a half before tying the knot.

According to Bombay Times, the duo will get married in a traditional ceremony in June 2021. Meanwhile, they had an intimate ceremony at their respective residence, with a ceremony at Shaheer’s house in Jammu and a small ceremony at Ruchikaa’s residence in Mumbai.

Talking about his wife, Shaheer said, "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.

Credits: spotboye