Shaheer Sheikh goes shirtless for his latest hot picture

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has charmed audience with his acting chops by working in several shows. He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Also known for serials like Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Mahabharat among others, he is one of the most popular TV actors.

The actor is quite active on social media and often keeps his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. Shaheer recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle. Well, as we all celebrated New Years and welcomed 2020, B-town stars and television celebs took to social media to wish their fans and Shaheer, too, wished his fans by sharing a shirtless photo while enjoying a dip in the pool.

In the photo, the handsome is seen posing shirtless at an infinity pool and alongside the photo, Shaheer had a New Year message for his fans as he wrote, “Another year.. do the same mistakes in a different way. #happynewyear #loveAndRespect #shaheersheikh….”

Take a look below: