Shaheer Sheikh looks radiant in his new PIC as he poses amid nature, READ

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most talented, adored and followed celebrities in the entertainment world. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Unlike other actors, Shaheer is not very socially active. But, when he decides to treat fans with a glimpse of his personal or professional life, it is sure to make headlines. And this is what happened recently when Shaheer Sheikh donned semi-formals. Yes!

Yesterday, Shaheer teased fans with a new photo of himself as he posed amid the beauty of nature. Wearing a white shirt, black denim jeans and a blazer in his hands, Shaheer Sheikh look handsome in his semi-formal look. He enhanced his look with a ‘Kala Chashmah’ aka black glares to beat the summer heat.

Shaheer loves nature, and his love for mother earth is not hidden from anyone.

The actor looked content as he posed for his dashing photo with a scenic backdrop. Shaheer also revealed how he felt ‘poetic’ posing for this alluring photo. “We are surrounded by poetry on all sides.”, he wrote.

Well, we must say, we’re not only in love with Shaheer’s looks but also his thoughts. However, we wish he wrote a ‘shayari’ with this photo, it would have just been a cherry on the cake for all!

Meanwhile, Shaheer is all set to reprise his role as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Along with him, fans will get to see Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi Bose again. KRPKAB 3 has taken a digital route and will release soon.

Besides this, Shaheer might also be seen in a music video with Hina Khan. The two were shooting for the same in Kashmir last week.

