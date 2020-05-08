Shaheer Sheikh misses these special people during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has been on a throwback spree on social media. The actor has completed 11 years in the television industry and has been sharing some photos from his childhood up until his journey now. They include all the big and small moments with friends, family, cousins, and everyone who has been a part of his life.

The hunk went on to share some heartfelt photos with a rather emotional message yesterday. He shared some photos with his cousins and wrote, 'Cousins and extended family is basically considered to be not closely related .. but we changed the meaning of few words in our family. Thank you for always being there for me and sorry for all the functions and festivals I couldn’t be a part of. My life is so incomplete with u guys. #DownMemoryLane #bachpanse #fromthebeginning #stayhome #staysafe.'

After sharing some photos with his childhood friends, he shared some more and wrote, 'We spend half of our childhood with our friends and I was very lucky to meet such amazing souls. Deepak always had my back. Mudasir and I, we don’t have even 1 picture together but I clicked his first folio 18years back. I remember how many times anuj helped me out of problems and how many times I got into problems because of him.. #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe #NCCcamp.'

Have a look at both posts below.

