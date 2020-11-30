Shaheer Sheikh opens up about the commencement of his romantic relationship with (now wife) Ruchikaa Kapoor

MUMBAI: Days after tying the knot with his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, Television actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to share yet another memory with her. Sheikh is now set to introduce fans to the moment 'when it all began' for him and his now-wife, Ruchikaa.

Shaheer shared an image of Ruchikaa seated on a golden couch from what seems to be one of the props used in films and TV shows. She could be seen wearing a black full-sleeve top with blue denim. Leaving her curls unkempt, Ruchikaa was seen sitting crossed-legged with her boots on, all while posing for the camera.

Posting the image as his Instagram story, Shaheer captioned it, "How it all began..." The actor also left his fans hanging by writing #ComingSoon.

For the uninformed, Ruchikaa is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa were seen together on the sets of Ekta Kapoor-produced Judgemental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

While Ruchikaa was actively involved in the filming with Ekta, Shaheer was also snapped on the sets of the film. He also joined the team quite often for dinner outings.

Reports stated that the couple met for the first time on the sets of the film two years back. However, Shaheer's photo says a different story.

Nonetheless, Shaheer and Ruchikaa were believed to be in a relationship for a year and a half before making it official.

The couple got married in a court wedding a few days back and later visited one another's parents in Jammu and Mumbai. They are all set to have a traditional wedding yet again in June 2021, when the COVID-19 situation is expected to get better.

