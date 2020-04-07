Shaheer Sheikh is protective about Erica

MUMBAI: Some shows live in our minds and will always remain an audience’s favourite for life. One of Sony TV's shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will always be special for the fans. The show had a wonderful concept and the liking of the audience isn't limited to the show's story.

But the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave the viewers one the most loved and the beautiful on-screen pair - Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop and now both the actors are busy with their new show.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans Sona and Dev will always be their ideal favourite couple. The on-screen chemistry was so raw and real that there were rumours doing the rounds that the duo was in a relationship back then and had called quits after the show had got over but there was no confirmation about the same.

One of their fan clubs shared a throwback video where you can see both the actors dancing and at one-point, Shaheer gets very protective about Erica as the crowd seems to be coming near them.

They seem to be dancing on a song from Rang De Basanti, though the audio is not that clear.

The video will make you nostalgic as you would want to see more of Shaheer and Erica.

The fans have commented that they really miss to seem them on – screen, and these two are symbols of love.

The duo post-Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as never worked together, but the fans keep demanding to see them together.

There is no doubt that Shaheer and Erica make a wonderful iconic pair and their chemistry sets the screen on fire.



