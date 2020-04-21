Shaheer Sheikh is proud to be a brother of a doctor who is treating Covid-19 patients

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the complete lockdown. It’s been more than a month that people have quarantined themselves. Along with people even celebs have taken the lockdown seriously and have been cooking and doing household things on their own.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is playing the lead in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is living away from his parents in Mumbai and has been doing work all alone. He told us, “I hardly have any free time in the day as I live alone. From cleaning to cooking three meals to washing clothes, doing utensils, I don’t get free time. Whatever little time I get, try to write something.”

When asked if he is enjoying lockdown or wanting to get back to the routine, he replied, "Well, people are suffering so much. I am also a daily wager but there are many people who hardly meet ends in such circumstances. The front liner warriors like doctors, police, and nurses are risking their lives to protect us. My sister is a doctor and she has been appointed to a hospital located in Jammu and she has a three years old daughter. We get worried for her but at the same time I am proud for her. We all know how dangerous the virus is and how rapidly it’s expanding. Let’s hope and pray we get out of this calamity and get back to normalcy soon.”