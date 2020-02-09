Shaheer Sheikh proves that he DESERVES to be in the movies!

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is much loved for his role in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dev Dixit opposite the stunning Erica Fernandes.

His army of fans and followers loved his stint in shows like Mahabharat as Arjuna, Kya Mast Hai Life as Veer Mehra, and Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal as Anant Bajpai. We love Shaheer for his suave looks as well his physique. Shaheer is currently seen as Abeer in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and woes the audience with his killer looks and acting skills opposite the gorgeous Rhea Sharma as Mishti.

The actor has always loved showing his fun, quirky, and witty side to his fans, and today is no different.

Now, Shaheer undoubtedly looks very handsome. And browsing through his social media pictures, somewhere, we feel that Shaheer absolutely deserves to be in the movie business. He looks uber fashionable and there is something very unconventional about the man.

If words are not enough to convince you, here are some of his pictures which will make you believe that he is a born star.