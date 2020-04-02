News

Shaheer Sheikh resumes shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 01:03 PM

MUMBAI: The entire nation has come to a standstill during the lockdown. Even shoots have been stalled. But some actors are showing their dedication by working even during these difficult times.

Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan shot for some scenes at home. Well, now, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has taken to the same method and has shot for some scenes at home. He went on to confirm the same to an entertainment portal, and fans can now rejoice as new episodes of this show might go on air soon.

Meanwhile, the upcoming pregnancy track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been delayed owing to the ongoing lockdown.

Credits: Pinkvilla

