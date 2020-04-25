News

Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS why he is not doing a web project

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh speaks about digital medium.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2020 12:07 PM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome hunk has impressed the audience with his charming personality and amazing acting skills. He has a huge fan following. 

The actor who is currently seen playing the role of Abir on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has several popular TV serials to his name. However, the actor has not attempted anything on the digital medium so far. So, what is keeping him away from the OTT space which is booming of late and is being taken up even by his contemporaries? In an interview with SpotboyE.com, he said, “I am almost continuously shooting for my show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke since a long time and when I am in one character, it is difficult for me to switch to another. It is also time consuming for me. If I'm committed to a particular show, I would not want to distract myself and shift my focus." 

Shaheer added, "Maybe after this show, I can think of something else. But until my show is on air, I won't be able to do a web series for sure. I know some people can manage it, but not me."

Tags Shaheer Sheikh Star Plus Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Abir Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Mahabharat Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal TellyChakkar

