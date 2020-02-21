Shaheer Sheikh’s killer look in this picture will make you fall in love with him

MUMBAI: For his amazing acting chops and charming screen presence, Shaheer Sheikh has become the heartthrob of many.

Shaheer has an impressive fan following and his viewers always look forward to the new episodes of his show. He is presently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

His portrayal of Abir Rajvansh in this Star Plus show has escalated his fan following on social media, too.

And the handsome lad makes sure not to disappoint his fans by not sharing his droolworthy pictures.

Shaheer has yet again shared a picture on his Instagram page. His killer look will woo you and make you fall in love with your favourite star once again.

His killer look is accompanied by a thoughtful caption.

Shaheer wrote beside the picture, “Since birth u been told Who to believe, what to think and what to trust, how many thoughts are actually your own?” Well, he does have an important question for you.

Check out his stylish avatar, killer look and thoughtful caption right here:

Did his caption make you think? And what do you think about his intense expression? Hit the comment section below.

On the acting front, Sheikh made his television debut with the show, Kya Mast Hai Life. His other projects include Jhansi Ki Rani, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, among others. His ongoing project is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.