Shaheer Sheikh shows off his swag in this latest video

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Abeer. The actor has undergone a transformation from a chocolate boy to a handsome hunk.

He is quite active on social media and stays connected to fans. He frequently shares personal and professional updates with them. He is much adored in Indonesia as well.

Recently, fans have posted a video where this chocolate boy is shaking to Keech Meri Photo from the movie Sanam Teri Kasam. His simple look in a dark blue t-shirt adds to his charm.

Shaheer made his debut with Kya Mast Hai Life as a teenager who loves singing and playing the guitar. He is also known for serials like Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Mahabharat.

Have a look at the video.