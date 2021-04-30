Shaheer Sheikh speaks about his bonding with Erica, says she is a great support system to have

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. They worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

Their pair was loved by one and all. When the news broke that Erica was playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and there was no news about who would play Anurag, fans demanded that Ekta Kapoor cast Shaheer in the role and were heartbroken when this didn’t happen.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were in a relationship, but they have always denied any romantic involvement.

The duo has a massive fan following and has many fan clubs to their name. Their followers shower a lot of love on them.

Now, we came across a throwback video where Shaheer is seen talking about his bond with Erica, and he says something special.

In the video, Shaheer was asked whom he bonds best with on the sets of the show to which he said that he gets along with Golu and Erica as she is a good support system for him on the show.

In the end, he also said that Erica, Supriya, and he were one of the best trios, and the three really get along like a house on fire.

Well, fans wish that their friendship always remains this way as they feel no one can share the chemistry Shaheer and Erica had.

There is news doing the rounds that Shaheer and Erica soon will be seen together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, and fans are super excited to see them together.

On the work front, Erica was last seen essaying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, whereas Shaheer was seen essaying the role of Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

