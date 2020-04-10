Shaheer Sheikh is thrilled about this!

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is among the most talented and popular actors on TV. The actor has proven his acting prowess with the varied range of shows he has done. He is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

And well, since shoots are stalled amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, fans have been gushing over how they miss him. But they have reason to rejoice now because he is going to be back on our screens with Mahabharat.The original epic has already been running on Doordarshan and has managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens. However, this version of the historical drama also has a massive fan base.

To make this announcement, Shaheer took to social media as he reshared the channel's post regarding the reruns of their show, and he looked extremely happy as can be seen through his caption and the heart-eyed emoji.

Credits: Pinkvilla