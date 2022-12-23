Shaheer Sheikh trends online for THIS thoughtful gesture; fans react

Shaheer Sheikh is a well-known television actor and is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa, where he is playing the lead role opposite Hiba Nawab. He is trending online for a very thoughtful gesture he made. Check out reactions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 15:15
Shaheer Sheikh trends online for THIS thoughtful gesture; fans react

MUMBAI :Shaheer Sheikh is a well-known television actor who does not require an introduction. The actor has made a reputation for himself in the entertainment industry over a number of years. Shaheer has his fair share of career ups and downs. Additionally, his private life was frequently in the news.

He was linked to many of his co stars, especially Erica Fernandes. But as time went on, the rumours disappeared. Shaheer is currently blissfully married to his longtime love Ruchikka Kapoor, and the two are proud parents of a daughter they have named Anaya.

The actor is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa, where he is playing the lead role opposite Hiba Nawab.

ALSO READ:  Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Sheikh breaks his silence on what he thinks about Erica Fernandes

Shaheer is known to be a very sweet man and the actor has been trending online lately for one of great gestures. On the sets of his show Woh To Hai Albelaa, there is a child involved in the plot. So while shooting a scene, he hears the baby crying. He suggests that if the baby is not being seen in the scene currently, the mother cam take him. Even though it was a small gesture, it was very thoughtful of him.

Check out a few reactions:

Shaheer Sheikh made his acting debut with the television show Kya Mast Hai Life and then appeared as Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. In 2013, he got his breakthrough with the role of Arjuna in Mahabharat for which, he received widespread acclaim. Shaheer made his Indian television comeback in 2016, with the critically acclaimed show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, In 2019, he portrayed Abir Rajvansh in the successful show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

ALSO READ: EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Shaheer Sheikh Ruchikka Kapoor Sonarika Bhadoria Rhea Sharma Erica Fernandes Hiba Nawab Woh To Hai Albelaa Star Bharat Hina Khan Shahina Sana Amin Sheikh Somya Seth Tejasswi Prakash TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow