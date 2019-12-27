Shaheer Sheikh's FAVOURITE 'GIRL FRIEND' is...

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has left no stone unturned to to prove that he is an audience favourite.

Be it is stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke where he played the role opposite Erica Fernandes or be it Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where he plays Abeer opposite Rhea Sharma, he manages to take the audience by storm. Shaheer is very lovable and has a lot of industry friends and that can be seen browsing through his social media handle.

It is also a fact that actors shooting on the set together often become the best of friends and more so become like one family as you are not only shooting together, but sharing lunches and conversations for most part of the day. And the set of Yeh Rishtey is no less. Shaheer is very good friends with Kaveri Priyam and she recently captured a picture of Shaheer which he put up on social media.

While Shaheer had a casual remark with her about the picture credit and the former gave Kaveri credit for the same in the comments, Pooja Chopra, who happens to be Shaheer’s good friend also commented on the picture and Shaheer mentioned that she is his favourite!

Check out the post below:

Way to go Shaheer!