Shaheer Sheikh's sky-gazing picture will make you want more of him!

MUMBAI: The very handsome and talented Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma. The show has completed 200 episodes and regularly features in the top 20 on the TRP charts. While Shaheer plays Abeer, Rhea is seen as Mishti, and their chemistry is being loved by the audiences.

The actor , who is quite active on social media, shared a photo wherein he is seen gazing into the sky while he poses for a photo dressed in formals and we must say that as always, Shaheer looks suave.

Have a look.

Talking about the show, post the leap, since Abir and Mishti haven’t been seen romancing together, fans are waiting for the makers to show their love and romance yet again. Since there is a misunderstanding between Abir and Mishti, Mishti is marrying Nishant (Vatsal Sheth).

