News

Shaheer Sheikh's sky-gazing picture will make you want more of him!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2020 04:49 PM

MUMBAI: The very handsome and talented Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma. The show has completed 200 episodes and regularly features in the top 20 on the TRP charts. While Shaheer plays Abeer, Rhea is seen as Mishti, and their chemistry is being loved by the audiences.

The actor , who is quite active on social media, shared a photo wherein he is seen gazing into the sky while he poses for a photo dressed in formals and we must say that as always, Shaheer looks suave.

Have a look.

Talking about the show, post the leap, since Abir and Mishti haven’t been seen romancing together, fans are waiting for the makers to show their love and romance yet again. Since there is a misunderstanding between Abir and Mishti, Mishti is marrying Nishant (Vatsal Sheth).

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Shaheer Sheikh, Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Rhea Sharma, completed 200 episodes, Vatsal Sheth, Nishant, Abir, Mishti, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan...

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days