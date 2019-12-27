News

Shaheer's happiness knows no bounds as he spends time with family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: It's very difficult for actors who work day in day out to take out time for their family and loved ones. After a long day at work, who wouldn't want to get some me-time?

One of the hottest stars of the small screen, Shaheer Sheikh seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Though Shaheer is not that active on social media, he makes sure to update his fans and followers by giving a glimpse of his personal life

His fans have shared a post in which we can see the real happiness a man gets when he/ she is with their family. Shaheer is looking handsome in light blue rough jeans and a t-shirt.

Have a look.

Tags > Shaheer Sheikh, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, social media, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days