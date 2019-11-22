Shahid Kapoor hits a six during his film’s prep; Ishaan Khatter IMPRESSED

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry. With his acting chops and dancing skills, he has made himself as one of the most sought after actors. The actor who was last seen in the hit film Kabir Singh enjoys a massive fan following.

The actor is now gearing up for his next. While Shahid will be starring as the lead in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey, the actor is trying to nail his skills on the cricket field. Shahid recently took to social media to share a video from his prep session and half-brother Ishaan Khatter is blown away as Shahid hits a six.

Shahid shared a video featuring his practicing being a thorough batsman on the cricket field. In the video shared by Shahid, the actor was spotted holding a bat and hitting a six as the ball rolls in. Pouring all the special love on the actor, was none other than Shahid’s half-brother and Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter. An excited Ishaan commented, “Shoooooooooooootttttttttt,” with a star emoji.

Take a look below: