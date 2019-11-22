News

Shahid Kapoor hits a six during his film’s prep; Ishaan Khatter IMPRESSED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 04:30 PM

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry. With his acting chops and dancing skills, he has made himself as one of the most sought after actors. The actor who was last seen in the hit film Kabir Singh enjoys a massive fan following.

The actor is now gearing up for his next. While Shahid will be starring as the lead in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey, the actor is trying to nail his skills on the cricket field. Shahid recently took to social media to share a video from his prep session and half-brother Ishaan Khatter is blown away as Shahid hits a six.

Shahid shared a video featuring his practicing being a thorough batsman on the cricket field. In the video shared by Shahid, the actor was spotted holding a bat and hitting a six as the ball rolls in. Pouring all the special love on the actor, was none other than Shahid’s half-brother and Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter. An excited Ishaan commented, “Shoooooooooooootttttttttt,” with a star emoji.

Take a look below:

 

 

 

 

Tags > Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kabir Singh, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ajay Atul grace the sets of Indian Idol season 11

Ajay Atul grace the sets of Indian Idol season 11
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh

past seven days