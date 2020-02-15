Shakti actress Kamya Shalabh Dang thanks fans for all the love and blessings

MUMBAI: Kamya Shalabh Dang is an Indian television actress, who generally portrays negative characters in tele soaps. Her notable projects include Reth, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. The actress also played positives roles in shows like Piya Ka Ghar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar. In 2013, she participated in reality TV show, Bigg Boss 7. She was also a part of the comedy show, Comedy Circus, on Sony TV channel.

Kamya is currently seen in Shakti-Astitva Ehsaas Ki. She has gained a lot of popularity for this show and viewers are totally loving her performance. Since everyone is loving Kamya and praising her performance, she wanted to thank her fans. Kamya showed gratitude towards her fans by thanking them on Instagram. Her exact words were, ‘a big thank you to each one of you for all the love and blessings you shower on us…dil se shukriya apnaa pyaar aur shakti humpar banaye rakhe.”

