Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik creates winter trends in style

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik, who is known for her performance in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is wooing us with her stylish winter looks.

The popular television actress is quite active on social media platforms. She has an impressing fan following on Instagram. These days, she is sharing her winter looks and fans are loving the same. If you browse through her page, you will certainly get some fashion tips.

Going by the caption of her latest picture, it seems Rubina is now focusing on different styles of turbans.

Wondering why we say so? Well, the pretty lady shared a picture wherein she can be seen flaunting her winter garment which she teamed up with a lovely woolen turban. She captioned it as, “creating #winter trends with different styles of turban.” She looked stylish and cute as she also flashed her beautiful smile.

Take a look below.

What do you think about Rubina’s winter trends? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the professional front, Rubina came into limelight by playing the role of Radhika Shastri in Zee TV's Chotti Bahu. Later, she went on to work in many more shows and became popular by showcasing her acting chops. Some of her other TV projects include Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others.

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with television actor Abhinav Shukla on 21 June 2018.