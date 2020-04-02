Shakti actress Sonyaa Ayodhya follows Anushka Sharma’s footsteps; gives her husband a haircut

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They give major relationship goals to their fans and followers.

Recently, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a video wherein she can be seen giving a new haircut to her husband.

Now, television actress Sonyaa Ayodhya has done something similar. The beauty, who is playing the character of Jharna in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, gave a haircut to her hubby Harsh Samorre.

Sonyaa who took almost three hours to do it revealed to SpotboyE.com, "That was a very funny moment. I had suggested him weeks ago that I will give you a haircut but he was just not ready. I made all my efforts and after a week, I finally convinced him for it. And then, when I clipped his hair, his reaction was hilarious. He was extremely worried and I was laughing out loud. I asked him ‘Tell me from where do I start cutting your hair?’ When I started the trimmer and took it near his hair he was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ But I didn't give up and took hours and hours to complete. I had watched some tutorial videos on YouTube before giving him a haircut. But the end result made him feel really happy as it turned out to be perfect.”

