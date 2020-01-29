Shakti and sister soon coming with new blaster

MUMBAI: The Mohan sisters are doing great in their respective fields. Neeti Mohan is a famous playback singer and has sung songs such as Nainowale Ne, Sau Aasmaan, and Kaun Nachdi.

Shakti Mohan is a dancer and was the winner of the dance reality show Dance India Dance. She has been seen as a captain on Dance Plus. Her first song as a choreographer in Bollywood was Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat, which was sung by her sister Neeti.

Mukti Mohan is a dancer and actor. She participated in Star One’s dance reality show called Zara Nachke Dikha and also appeared on Comedy Circus Ka Jaadoo with Kapil Sharma as her partner.

The three sisters set a very good example of women empowerment. The stunning trio is super talented and creatively gifted.

Well, they are active not only in the real world but also on social platforms. They keep updating their fans about their daily activities. A fan of theirs has posted a photograph in which they look strikingly similar.

Have a look.