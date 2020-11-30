Shakti Arora and Kanika Mann team up for a music video

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in the same. In addition to Television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega-hit followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal.

Recently, we reported about actors Kanchi Singh-Vin Rana and Miesha Iyer-Krishna Kaul being roped in for music videos.

Well, now the buzz is that popular television actor Shakti Arora, who is known for his performance in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has bagged a music video opposite the cutie Kanika Mann of Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega fame.

A few snaps from their music video have gone viral on the internet.

Have a look at the same:

