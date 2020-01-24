Shakti Arora's chemistry with wifey Neha will bring a smile on your face

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The handsome star has been a part of the Telly world for many years now and has many hit shows to his credit.
We all know Shakti married his longtime girlfriend Neha Saxena in a hush-hush ceremony a few years back. Since then, this beautiful jodi is enjoying their marital bliss. The duo indulges in a lot of PDA which makes their fans go aww.
Shakti and Neha's jodi is one of the cutest pairs of the small screen. And now, a latest video which is doing the rounds of the social media will make you fall in love with these two cuties.
So, a TikTok video is circulating on Instagram where the two enjoyed some light-hearted moments as they lip-synced comedian Sunil Grover's dialogue. Their chemistry was right on point and we simply loved it.
Take a look at the video:
Aren't they just too cute?
On the work front, Shakti was last seen in Colors’ show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka alongside Aditi Sharma and Drashti Dhami. Meanwhile, Neha has been away from the small screen for a long time now.
What do you think about Shakti and Neha's video? Tell us in the comment section.
