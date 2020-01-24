Shakti Arora's chemistry with wifey Neha will bring a smile on your face

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The handsome star has been a part of the Telly world for many years now and has many hit shows to his credit.

We all know Shakti married his longtime girlfriend Neha Saxena in a hush-hush ceremony a few years back. Since then, this beautiful jodi is enjoying their marital bliss. The duo indulges in a lot of PDA which makes their fans go aww.

Shakti and Neha's jodi is one of the cutest pairs of the small screen. And now, a latest video which is doing the rounds of the social media will make you fall in love with these two cuties.

So, a TikTok video is circulating on Instagram where the two enjoyed some light-hearted moments as they lip-synced comedian Sunil Grover's dialogue. Their chemistry was right on point and we simply loved it.

Take a look at the video: