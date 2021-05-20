Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Jigyasa Singh tests positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Jigyasa Singh, who plays Rubina Dilaik's daughter Heer in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress is in Mumbai and has isolated herself at her residence. She contracted the virus last week and is not keeping well.

A source told a media portal, "Jigyasa has tested positive and is quarantined at home. The actress had symptoms after which she got her test done which came out positive. She is under doctor's consultation."

A few days ago, Rubina who essays the character of her mother in the show, had tested positive for COVID-19. She is under self-isolation with her younger sister Jyotika Dilaik at her Shimla house. The actress keeps posting her videos and shares her journey of battling with the dangerous virus to keep her fans aware and motivated.

We wish Jigyasa a speedy recovery!

Credits: SpotboyE